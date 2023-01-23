Watch CBS News
Deputies at the scene of barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS - Deputies are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks.

According to authorities, the male suspect is inside a home in the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive and is refusing to come out. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon -- possibly a machete -- and may be armed. No one besides the suspect is believed to be inside the house. 

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not yet released any further details about the suspect or the ongoing situation.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

