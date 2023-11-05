Police asking or help to locate teen, 14, missing in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO - Authorities in the Sacramento area are asking for the public's help in order to locate a missing teen.

Police say that Jaime Montez, 14, was last seen at 9 a.m. Saturday near Luther Burbank School. They say Montez is considered to be at-risk because of his age.

Sacramento PD

Montez was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants with white spots, and black shoes. He is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who knows where to find Montez is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.