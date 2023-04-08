Police arrest Stockton suspect who led police on chase

STOCKTON - A police chase early Saturday morning in Stockton ended with the arrest of a wanted suspect.

According to Stockton police, around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the Seaport District, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, but he refused to pull over. A pursuit ensued and officers eventually disabled the vehicle, bringing it to a stop.

Despite the vehicle being disabled, the suspect continued to resist arrest. Officers responded by deploying a stun gun and a beanbag shotgun to finally take the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Jose Martinez, into custody.

Martinez was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, outstanding warrants, traffic charges, and parole violations. He was booked into jail.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit or the arrest.