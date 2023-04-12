Watch CBS News
Police are on the search for a man who shot a driver dead in Modesto

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a driver in Modesto, according to Modesto Police Department. 

Police received multiple calls about a crash at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and West Rumble Road on Tuesday night after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found the driver inside a car and he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The driver was rushed to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. 

The police have yet to release any information on the suspect. 

This is an active investigation. The Modesto Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any information to contact Detective Booza at boozag@modestopd.com. 

First published on April 12, 2023 / 4:46 AM

