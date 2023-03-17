Police are investigating a shooting in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Sutter County on early Friday morning between 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.

According to Sutter County Sheriff's Office, there were no injuries.

The police are currently negotiating with the male suspect, who is a parolee at large. The suspect reportedly fled into the Maple Park Apartment Complex and barricaded himself inside one of the units. While he does not live in the complex, he is a frequent visitor.

The suspect may have also attempted to start a fire in the apartment complex, but the fire was extinguished before it could spread.

All residents in the surrounding units have been evacuated and there are no hostages involved.

Two schools that are close to the incident, Live Oak High School and Live Oak Middle School, have been placed on lockdown. Members of the Sheriff's Department and Probation department are on both school campuses.

🚨 UPDATE AT 11:15 AM: Scene is still active. Please avoid the area. Loudspeaker negotiations are still in progress.... Posted by Sutter County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 17, 2023