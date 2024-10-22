Citrus Heights officers shot at suspect who got onto roof of senior living facility

CITRUS HEIGHTS – An alleged domestic violence incident preceded the situation that saw officers shoot at a suspect and Sunrise Boulevard blocked for hours late Monday night.

The Citrus Heights Police Department says they originally responded to the 7500 block of Tiara Way on Monday afternoon to investigate a report of domestic violence. There, officers found a woman with a laceration to her head.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Justin Phillips, who had taken off before officers arrived.

However, a few hours later, witnesses reported seeing Phillips along Sunrise Boulevard.

Officers got to the area in time to see Phillips run into a senior living facility. He then got on the roof, police say, and wouldn't come down. Phillips also allegedly pointed what looked like a firearm at several officers. He was also noted by officers to be under the influence of some sort of controlled substance.

It was at this point that three Citrus Heights police officers shot at Phillips, police say. Phillips was wounded and dropped the firearm but still wouldn't give up – prompting a two-hour standoff.

Phillips eventually came down from the roof a little after 10 p.m., but police say he still wasn't cooperating. Officers then used less-lethal munitions and a police K9 to bring Phillips into custody.

Police say Phillips, who was first treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and a dog bite, is now facing charges of armed robbery, domestic battery, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The weapon that Phillips was seen holding turned out to be a replica firearm, police say.

The three officers who shot at Phillips will be on paid administrative leave, per usual law enforcement policy following an officer-involved shooting incident.