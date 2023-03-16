Police activity on Highway 50 due to a morning chase that ended in Folsom

FOLSOM -- Highway 50 is now back open after an early morning chase that ended in Folsom, according to the Folsom Police Department.

CBS13's reporter was on scene and he reported that S.W.A.T. teams put some teargas into a vehicle at one point and the woman in the vehicle opened the driver side door to get more air.

She sat with the door open and negotiators pleaded with her to give up and come out with her hands out. She then went back into the car and climbed over into the passenger side of the vehicle.

Law enforcement took her into custody when she eventually came out.

***Freeway reopened***** Due to police activity, all traffic is diverted on westbound on Highway 50 between E. Bidwell... Posted by Folsom Police Department on Thursday, March 16, 2023