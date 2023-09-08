Police: Juvenile detained after report of subject with gun in Curtis Park shopping center

SACRAMENTO – A juvenile has been detained after a report of a subject with a gun prompted officers to swarm the Crocker Village Shopping Center on Friday.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Crocker Drive after getting the report just before 2 p.m.

Sacramento police said the subject in question was quickly detained. A gun was recovered and evidence that a shooting had taken place outdoors was also found.

Just after 1:49 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Crocker drive for reports of an individual armed with a gun. Upon arrival, officers located the individual who was safely detained and determined to be a juvenile. During the investigation officers recovered a firearm… — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) September 8, 2023

No victims have been located, police said.

An active investigation is still underway at the scene. Any witnesses are being urged to contact police.