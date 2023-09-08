Watch CBS News
Police: Juvenile detained after report of subject with gun in Curtis Park shopping center

SACRAMENTO – A juvenile has been detained after a report of a subject with a gun prompted officers to swarm the Crocker Village Shopping Center on Friday.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Crocker Drive after getting the report just before 2 p.m. 

Sacramento police said the subject in question was quickly detained. A gun was recovered and evidence that a shooting had taken place outdoors was also found. 

No victims have been located, police said. 

An active investigation is still underway at the scene. Any witnesses are being urged to contact police. 

First published on September 8, 2023 / 3:44 PM

