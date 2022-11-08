"Please vote": Majority Latino voters will have strong sway on Duarte, Gray toss-up race for U.S. House

MODESTO -- On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, the balance of power in the United States House of Representatives hangs in the balance as Republicans need to gain just five seats to take the majority back from Democrats.

One toss-up race in California's Central Valley could play a crucial role.

Republican candidate John Duarte had a slight edge over Democrat Adam Gray in the June primary. Duarte beat Gray by just 3 percentage points. It's a race that has remained a tossup as both candidates who self-identify as "moderates" of their own parties push ahead to election day.

Adam Gray (L) and John Duarte (R), candidates for U.S. House District 13

A key population could very well be the deciding factor: Latino voters.

Pew research projects Latino voters will make up more than 14% of all eligible U.S. voters in Nov. 2022, a record high.

The growing Latino voting population will no doubt influence Tuesday's midterm election nationwide, but especially so in California's District 13. Latinos make up just over 50 percent of the voting population in the district.

"For our community, it is really life or death to show up," said Dr. Seciah Aquino, acting executive director of the Latino Coalition for a Healthy California.

She says health concerns and the economy are top of mind for many Latino voters.

Aquino believes the stakes could not be higher for voting Latino community members and those who do not have the privilege of casting a ballot. She hopes Latinos will vote for candidates who support them.

"Really understand the repercussions of policies and repercussions of the folks representing them. Look at actions. Actions speak louder than words," Aquino said.

The tight race between Duarte and Gray encompasses a newly redrawn district, including all of Merced County and parts of Fresno, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Madera counties.

"We are the real economy out here. We are real families having real problems," Duarte said.

"The nation's capital oftentimes overlooks rural America," Gray said.

Democrats make up 42.8% of the district's registered voters. Republican voters are at 28.4% and those with no preference, at 21.4%.

An unprecedented "red wave" in smaller California communities could shake those numbers up on Election Day, especially in District 13 with no incumbent candidate.

Turning out the vote has never been more important for Marty Puentes, President of the local chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

"It's crucial. It's critical. This is going to determine, especially on the national level, who controls the Houses," Puentes said.

He says key issues are driving Latino voters.

"Economy is probably the number one thing right before healthcare and education," Puentes said.

Data shows midterm election turnout among Hispanic Americans has typically trailed other ethnic groups. This is a statistic Latino leaders want to change.

"You don't want the person across the street or your neighbor who you might not see eye-to-eye with determine our future. We need to hear from you. Please vote," Puentes said.

Tuesday, a dozen Hispanic and Latino organizations from across the greater Sacramento region are meeting at the State Capitol to give one final Election Day push to their community, urging them to vote.

"We are a strong segment of the population, we are powerful and we are standing our ground. This is an election that matters and we are showing up," Aquino said.