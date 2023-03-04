Playoff game involving Inderkum High School's boys basketball team ends in brawl

SACRAMENTO — A local high school's playoff basketball game came to an abrupt end when a fight broke out.

It happened with a minute and 15 seconds left in the game between indium and host Archbishop Riordan.

Video shows things started with some pushing and shoving right after a whistle for a foul. Fists begin to fly and the boys on Inderkum's bench rush in. Staff from both sides followed to get control of the brawl.

The CIF called the game for Riordan. They'll move to the division 1 semifinal but lost the privilege to host.

Natomas Unified, which Inderkum is a part of, issued a statement Friday calling it a disappointing end to a good season. The district's statement said:

"Our staff will always work with our students to learn from their experiences - when they are positive or like last night, where at the end of the game actions were not acceptable."