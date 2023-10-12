Playing in a lottery pool? Here's what to do if your group wins

Playing the lottery in pools? Here's what to know

SACRAMENTO — Many friends or co-workers team up to buy lottery tickets in an attempt to have a better shot at landing the lucky numbers, but that can sometimes cause disputes if the group wins.

The odds of winning the lottery are high.

"One in almost three hundred million in hitting the jackpot," said California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker.

That's why some people try to increase their chances of winning by playing in lottery pools.

"So instead of just one person putting in just $2, maybe you get a group together of ten people, that's $20. That's 10 more times the odds that you have, 10 more chances at winning that jackpot," Becker said.

Rich Lynn runs a lottery pool of 100 players who each contribute $100 a year.

"Total, that would buy 6,552 tickets," Lynn said.

However, lottery officials say people who join a ticket pool should take precautions.

"Make sure you trust the people you're playing with and that there's a plan if you actually win," Becker said. "Every now and then, there's a dispute amongst a group."

Tips to prevent a lottery dispute include:

Having a written contract

Sending out a picture of the tickets so everyone knows the numbers before the draw

Agreeing on which lottery tickets will be purchased

"We play every major game every time," Lynn said.

Lynn said his group has these security measures in place.

"You don't want 100 angry people looking for you," he said.

His co-players feel comfortable with the agreement.

"You sign a contract," player Renee Souza said. "There's actually an attorney involved."

California has a claim form for multiple winners, but only one person can sign and submit the winning ticket.

"Ultimately, one person in a group has to act as the representative for the lottery to process that claim, go through the interview process with our law enforcement team," Becker said.

Even with multiple players splitting the prize, everyone can be a millionaire when the jackpots are high.

"We're playing for the long run because we plan to win," Lynn said.

Officials say players should also agree on whether the prize is paid out over time or in one lump sum payment.

On Wednesday night, a ticket sold in Frazier Park in Southern California won what was the second-highest jackpot in history, the California Lottery announced. That prize was worth $1.765 billion.