Playboi Carti announces new tour, Sacramento date scheduled for September 2023

SACRAMENTO – Rapper Playboi Carti announced a new headlining tour on Wednesday, and Sacramento has made the list.

The Antagonist Tour will kick off in September and will hit cities across North America and Europe.

Playboi Carti is coming to Sacramento on September 15!



Sign up for presale tickets TODAY at https://t.co/UKPuEmF1pZ. Public on sale starts this Friday at 12pm. pic.twitter.com/4VadyV9wR2 — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) July 12, 2023

Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang are listed as the supporting acts.

Sacramento has a date with Playboi Carti on Sept. 15 at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday.