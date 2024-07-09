Play structure at Sacramento park damaged in fire

SACRAMENTO – A fire has damaged the play structure at a Sacramento park Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Fire says crews responded to Mark Hopkins Park around 9:30 a.m. and found the playground on fire.

With the flames spreading to the bark, firefighters worked quickly to try and stop the spread.

Playground Fire:



Mark Hopkins Park



Crews arrived to a well involved play structure spreading to the nearby bark. They were able to keep it from spreading to the play structure next to it. No injuries and unknown on the cause. pic.twitter.com/CHgtPhBKcV — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 9, 2024

Crews were able to save one of the play structures, but the one that was already on fire – along with a canopy that was over it – was damaged.

No injuries were reported, Sacramento Fire says.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.