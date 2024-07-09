Watch CBS News
Play structure at Sacramento park damaged in fire

SACRAMENTO – A fire has damaged the play structure at a Sacramento park Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Fire says crews responded to Mark Hopkins Park around 9:30 a.m. and found the playground on fire.

With the flames spreading to the bark, firefighters worked quickly to try and stop the spread.

Crews were able to save one of the play structures, but the one that was already on fire – along with a canopy that was over it – was damaged.

No injuries were reported, Sacramento Fire says.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

