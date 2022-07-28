Plaque honoring Jewish contribution to Gold Rush in Nevada County vandalized

NEVADA COUNTY -- Investigators in Nevada County are looking for whoever defaced a Jewish plaque.

A vandal poured red paint on the plaque at Hirschman's Pond.

The plaque, which was only just installed back in May, commemorates the Jewish community in Nevada County during the Gold Rush era.

The Historical Landmarks Commission says it's the only plaque out of more than 200 in the county to be vandalized recently, prompting concerns about anti-Semitism.

County crews have removed the plaque for the time being so it can be cleaned. It's expected to be reinstalled soon.

No description of any possible suspect has been released.