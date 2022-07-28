Watch CBS News
Local News

Plaque honoring Jewish contribution to Gold Rush in Nevada County vandalized

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Plaque Honoring Jewish Contribution To Gold Rush Vandalized
Plaque Honoring Jewish Contribution To Gold Rush Vandalized 00:21

NEVADA COUNTY -- Investigators in Nevada County are looking for whoever defaced a Jewish plaque.

A vandal poured red paint on the plaque at Hirschman's Pond.

The plaque, which was only just installed back in May, commemorates the Jewish community in Nevada County during the Gold Rush era.

The Historical Landmarks Commission says it's the only plaque out of more than 200 in the county to be vandalized recently, prompting concerns about anti-Semitism.

County crews have removed the plaque for the time being so it can be cleaned. It's expected to be reinstalled soon.

No description of any possible suspect has been released.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 7:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.