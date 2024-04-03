Plane makes emergency landing in Yolo County field

YOLO COUNTY - Two people escaped with no injuries when a small plane on its way to the Sacramento Executive Airport made an emergency landing in a field in Yolo County on Wednesday.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office responded to a field south of the Clarksburg airport where deputies said they found the plane.

Officials said the emergency landing happened around 1 p.m. after the single-engine Piper PA-28 lost power.

The Clarkburg Fire Department also responded to the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said two people were onboard the plane and it will be investigating the incident.