Plane makes emergency landing in Yolo County field

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

YOLO COUNTY - Two people escaped with no injuries when a small plane on its way to the Sacramento Executive Airport made an emergency landing in a field in Yolo County on Wednesday. 

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office responded to a field south of the Clarksburg airport where deputies said they found the plane.

Officials said the emergency landing happened around 1 p.m. after the single-engine Piper PA-28 lost power. 

The Clarkburg Fire Department also responded to the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said two people were onboard the plane and it will be investigating the incident. 

First published on April 3, 2024 / 5:22 PM PDT

