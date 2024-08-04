Watch CBS News
Plane crashes at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento

By Cashea Airy

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO —  A small plane crashed at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon around 1:15 p.m.  

The FAA confirmed that the pilot was the only person onboard the single-engine Piper PA28 aircraft when it crashed on the golf course just south of McClellan Airfield. 

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the pilot suffered minor injuries and was able to walk away from the scene. They said the plane had an emergency landing and came to a stop against the pro shop on the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex's property. No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

The cause of the plane crash is under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board. 

