Plane crash near Rio Vista Municipal Airport kills 2

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

RIO VISTA - A plane has crashed near the Rio Vista airport killing two people, the FAA confirms. 

According to the FAA, around 11:45 a.m., a single-engine Steen Skybolt airplane crashed near the Rio Vista Municipal Airport. Two people were on the plane when it went down, the agency says. Both people were found dead inside of the plane, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.

The FAA, along with the NTSB, will investigate the crash.

The airport is located at 3000 Baumann Road in Rio Vista, Solano County.

No further information, including the condition of the passengers, has been released. This is a developing story.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 1:55 PM

