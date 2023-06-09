Plane crash near Rio Vista Municipal Airport kills 2; victims identified

RIO VISTA - A plane has crashed near the Rio Vista airport killing two people, the FAA confirms.

According to the FAA, around 11:45 a.m., a single-engine Steen Skybolt airplane crashed near the Rio Vista Municipal Airport. Two people were on the plane when it went down, the agency says. Both people were found dead inside of the plane, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.

#Developing Deadly small plane crash a mile away from Rio Vista Airport. Rio Vista Police confirm two onboard died on impact. FAA confirms plane is a Steen Skybolt aerobatic bi-plane. Federal investigators on scene investigating cause of crash. pic.twitter.com/nfiyjmQFQ9 — stevelarge (@largesteven) June 8, 2023

On Friday, the Solano County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed as 41-year-old Concord resident Benjamin Shreve and 33-year-old Martinez resident Jesse Buckner.

The FAA, along with the NTSB, will investigate the crash.

The airport is located at 3000 Baumann Road in Rio Vista, Solano County.