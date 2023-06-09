Watch CBS News
Local News

Plane crash near Rio Vista Municipal Airport kills 2; victims identified

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

Victims identified in Rio Vista plane crash
Victims identified in Rio Vista plane crash 00:31

RIO VISTA - A plane has crashed near the Rio Vista airport killing two people, the FAA confirms. 

According to the FAA, around 11:45 a.m., a single-engine Steen Skybolt airplane crashed near the Rio Vista Municipal Airport. Two people were on the plane when it went down, the agency says. Both people were found dead inside of the plane, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.

On Friday, the Solano County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed as 41-year-old Concord resident Benjamin Shreve and 33-year-old Martinez resident Jesse Buckner. 

The FAA, along with the NTSB, will investigate the crash.

The airport is located at 3000 Baumann Road in Rio Vista, Solano County.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 1:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.