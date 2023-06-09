Plane crash near Rio Vista Municipal Airport kills 2; victims identified
RIO VISTA - A plane has crashed near the Rio Vista airport killing two people, the FAA confirms.
According to the FAA, around 11:45 a.m., a single-engine Steen Skybolt airplane crashed near the Rio Vista Municipal Airport. Two people were on the plane when it went down, the agency says. Both people were found dead inside of the plane, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.
On Friday, the Solano County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed as 41-year-old Concord resident Benjamin Shreve and 33-year-old Martinez resident Jesse Buckner.
The FAA, along with the NTSB, will investigate the crash.
The airport is located at 3000 Baumann Road in Rio Vista, Solano County.
