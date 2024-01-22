Placerville stabbing suspect booked into jail after medical release

PLACERVILLE — The suspect in a Placerville stabbing that happened last week has since been released from an area hospital for treatment of his own injuries and booked into jail, authorities said Monday.

Placerville resident Aaron McLam, 43, is accused of stabbing a 51-year-old person Friday night at PJ's Roadhouse along Mother Lode Drive.

McLam was located near the scene by investigators and arrested without incident. McLam and the victim were both admitted to area hospitals. The exact nature of McLam's injuries are not known at this time.

McLam faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge and is being held on a bail of $50,000.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said no further details could be released at this time.