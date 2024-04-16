These Placerville restaurants are making their Food Network debut on new Guy Fieri show

PLACERVILLE - A small town in the Northern California Sierra Foothills is proving it can do big things as local restaurants are less than two weeks away from making their national television debut.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri's new show "Best Bite in Town" will feature some of Placerville's best eateries in an upcoming episode. Rocker Oysterfeller's sits on Main Street in Placerville and will be one of the six restaurants featured.

"I knew that it was worthy of that but you don't think you're going to have the Food Network come through your town," said Franny Fox, manager at Rocker Oysterfeller's.

In the episode, the six restaurants will compete to see who is the "best bite in Placerville."

"Main Street is a very small community. If you work here and patron here, we're all in this community. We all support each other very much, so we were all excited to have a little friendly competition," Fox said.

Fox said they had no idea if they would be selected for the episode but figured it would be a good opportunity to draw more attention to Placerville.

"I think it's going to bring attention to Main Street, and we have a lot of great food all up and down Main Street, not just our restaurant," Fox said.

Just a few miles down the road is Smith Flat House Cellar and Grill, which will also be featured.

Owner Mason Antonucci said he didn't believe it was real at first when he received the email about the Food Network looking for Placerville restaurants.

"A little hope and dream always but I never thought it would come to reality. It was a pretty cool experience," Antonucci said.

All have the goal of showcasing the wonderful food Placerville has to offer.

"At the end of it all, I think we're all walking away feeling more bonded and united. It's bragging rights for all of Main Street," Fox said.

Other restaurants featured include Placerville Public House, Amore Mio Italian Bistro, Hog Wild BBQ, and Enchanted Forest Dining Experience.

You can catch the episode on April 26 at 9 p.m. PST.