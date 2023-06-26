Placerville man sentenced to 15 months in prison for illegal dogfighting operation

PLACERVILLE - A Placerville man convicted on dogfighting-related charges has been sentenced to almost a year and a half behind bars and thousands of dollars in fines.

Carlos Villasenor, 40, of Placerville, was sentenced Monday to 15 months in prison for possession of dogs for use in an animal fighting operation, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Villasenor has also been ordered to pay a $5,500 fine and a $2,700 special assessment.

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

According to court documents, Villasenor had a dog-breeding business in which he bred dogs from a number of well-known and desirable dogfighting bloodlines. He trained dogs for dogfighting and transported dogs between California and Mexico for dog fighting. In September 2020, someone reported hearing the sound of dogfighting, and humans encouraging the fighting could be heard coming from Villasenor's Placerville property.

The DOJ says that, in June 2021, law enforcement agents executed a federal search warrant at Villasenor's property and seized 27 pit bull-type dogs, one of whom had injuries to its face that could have come from an attack from another dog.

Agents also seized one chihuahua mix that was used as a "bait dog."

Approximately half the dogs were tethered by heavy chains and spaced so that they could see one another, but not reach one another, in order to frustrate the dogs and foster aggression.

Many dogs had untreated veterinary conditions and numerous implements of the dogfighting trade were found on the property, including a breeding stand, treadmills, and veterinary supplies, including skin staplers, antibiotics, syringes, and IV bags.

In his plea agreement in December 2022, Villasenor surrendered his interest in the dogs and property seized by law enforcement.

Evidence in the case, including phone records, showed that Villasenor engaged in the sale of dogs for profit, selling dogs both within and outside California. His history in the business of breeding, selling, and fighting dogs dates back to at least 2009, the DOJ says.

This case was the product of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture with assistance from El Dorado County Animal Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Audrey Hemesath prosecuted the case.