Man sleeping near El Dorado County library attacked, suspect arrested for attempted murder

PLACERVILLE – A Placerville man was booked into jail on an attempted murder charge after a homeless man who was sleeping near the El Dorado County library was attacked early Thursday morning, police said on Friday.

The Placerville Police Department said security officers found a homeless man lying next to the library with lacerations to his head, chest and hand. The victim reported that he was attacked earlier in the morning by a man with a knife.

Police said the victim was wearing a heavy leather jacket, which could have prevented him from suffering potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they were able to identify Jacob Gonzalez, another homeless man in Placerville, as a suspect through surveillance video from the library.

Gonzalez was seen in the video walking up to the victim who was sleeping next to the library around 3:25 a.m. and attacked the victim with a knife, police said. The victim woke up and tried to defend himself before taking off from the scene.

Authorities eventually found Gonzalez near the In-N-Out on Forni Road where he was arrested. Police said he had a knife they believe was used in the attack.

Police said Gonzalez was on postrelease community supervision for serious offenses.

He is being held in jail on multiple charges, including attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.