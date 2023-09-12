Placer High heightens security after person wanders onto campus, steals student’s backpack

AUBURN -- There are heightened security measures on Placer High School in Auburn's campus after a woman trespassed and stole a student's backpack.

The school has always had a protocol in place where all visitors must sign in at this office and get an I.D. badge. Now it is installing 30 new security cameras.

"There are lots of gates on the campus, where anyone can walk onto the campus," said Mike Robinson, whose grandchildren attend Placer High.

Superintendent of the Placer Union High School District Dr. Jeffrey Tooker said the woman trespassed onto campus and went into the unlocked girl's locker room during the 5th period block of the school day.

"I think it was someone just trying to take advantage of an opportunity," said Dr. Tooker.

One of the school's existing seven cameras caught the suspect in action. It helped Auburn Police track down the woman, arrest her and return the stolen backpack to the rightful owner.

The school used to be a college campus that is still centered in a neighborhood.

"I went to school in LA where the whole campus was surrounded by a very high fence," said Randolph Yamamoto who is a parent at Placer High.

Dr. Tooker said a fence is not an option at this campus because it spans too many blocks, but installing the new security cameras will help keep eyes on every corner.

"It's really refreshing to know that," said Robinson.

Auburn Police was patrolling near the campus on Monday and the staff was also making rounds on golf carts.

"It's really good to know there are people out to protect us and not hurt us," Robinson said.

The district is asking students and staff that if you see something, say something.

Dr. Tooker said no one was inside the locker room when the woman stole the backpack and from now on it will be locked during the school day when no one is using it.

The district sent out a message to parents notifying them about what happened. It is reminding all visitors to sign in at the office to get an I.D. badge before entering the campus.

"It takes everybody to be on the lookout, for someone who should not be on the campus, and how to respond properly," said Dr. Tooker.

Dr. Tooker also said the district plans to install more security cameras on its other campuses as well.