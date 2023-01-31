Placer County sheriff's deputy catches suspected truck thief in the act

AUBURN - A Placer County deputy recently stopped a suspect driving a stolen truck, authorities say. It was returned to the owner even before he noticed it was missing.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, a deputy recently responded to a residential neighborhood in Auburn after surveillance video recorded a man getting inside the truck and looking around.

The suspect then allegedly got into a different truck that had a flatbed trailer and drove away.

A sheriff's deputy saw the truck leaving the area, and conducted a traffic stop on the truck. Responding deputies detained the suspect. Deputies learned the suspect had stolen the truck he was driving and contacted its owner, who didn't even realize the truck was missing, the sheriff's office says.

The suspect, 24-year-old Alvin Huynh, was arrested on charges of vehicle burglary, vehicle theft, and vandalism.