Placer County seniors push to save Auburn center from closing

AUBURN — Time is ticking as some seniors in Placer County struggle to save their center which for many has become a center of support and friendship.

The Auburn Senior Center helps hundreds of people every month but suddenly finds itself fighting for survival. It has been serving the county for more than 40 years.

"If I have a bad day, I know I can always come to the senior center and have someone help brighten my day," said Linda Bulman.

Bulman, 75, is one of the 700 members who go there to take classes and socialize.

"There's a lot of laughter and it's joyous and everybody's just really happy to be here," she said.

Membership is only $25 a year.

"Our classes give them an opportunity to get out of the house and not feel so isolated and lonely," said Lindsay Arfsten, the executive director of the center.

However, Arfsten says the nonprofit is struggling financially, spending more money each month than it takes in.

"We do fundraisers, however, it's just not enough," she said.

It wasn't always that way. Years ago, the senior center was in a Placer County-owned building and only paid $1 a month in rent. They were forced to leave that property and are now in a privately owned office park where rent is $4,000 a month.

"We're looking for county help, city help, state help, or move to a place where the rent is less," Arfsten said.

There's now concern over the possibility that the senior center may be forced to close.

"It would be devastating, just thinking about it makes me want to cry because it just means so much to be here," Bulman said.

"I just think they would be depressed, and their health would decline," Arfsten said.

The need for senior services is growing as the population ages with an estimated 26,000 more seniors living in Placer County in the next seven years.

"So the senior center is more important than ever," Arfsten said.

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, supporters of the center will be appealing to the county Board of Supervisors for help to stay open and keep helping the hundreds they serve.