Placer County selected to count 1% votes by hand to ensure accuracy and transparency

ROCKLIN -- The Placer County Elections Office is among the California precincts across the state that will manually tally 1% of its votes this election.

It's a part of the state's election code to ensure transparency and the accuracy of election results by comparing hand-counted votes with machine-tabulated votes.

At 10 a.m. on November 6, the office will randomly pick a group of votes and count them by hand. Then, on November 12 at 9 a.m., the elections office will start a bigger hand count of at least 1% of the votes from different areas.

They will count every day until they are done, and the count is an event that is open to the public. That is something many voters in the county say they appreciate.

"I think it's awesome that they're doing that and I think we should be able to see how they're voting, see the transparency, see what's going on. There should be nothing to hide and we should be able to see it," Rocklin voter Lisa Bagnod said.

The Placer County Elections office is located at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin.