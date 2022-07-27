Placer County now has its 1st monkeypox case

Sacramento County Now Has 30 Confirmed Cases Of Monkeypox

Sacramento County Now Has 30 Confirmed Cases Of Monkeypox

Sacramento County Now Has 30 Confirmed Cases Of Monkeypox

PLACER COUNTY - California state health officials say Placer County has now seen its first either probable or confirmed case of monkeypox.

The new case was announced on Wednesday.

With the new Placer County case, the California Department of Public Health has now recorded 646 either probable or confirmed monkeypox cases statewide.

While Sacramento Count has 29 cases, both Los Angeles and San Francisco have over 200 cases so far.

Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Butte - along with Placer - have either 5 or fewer cases so far, according to state numbers. Last week, the CDC also announced that a toddler in California had contracted the virus.

The virus spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact, but health officials say it can be passed on through sheets or towels. It often presents as rash and flu-like symptoms.

There are nearly 2,900 confirmed monkeypox cases across 44 states, according to the CDC.