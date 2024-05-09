Placer County man sentenced for killing his dad with garden stake, attacking mother

ROSEVILLE -- A Placer County man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for killing his father with a garden stake and attempting to kill his mother in 2018, prosecutors said.

Eric Bryant, 48, was convicted of killing his father, Colonel Charles Cinnamon, and attempted murder of his mother, Linda Cinnamon.

Prosecutors said Bryant stabbed his father multiple times with household items, including a garden stake.

When his mother tried to call 911, Bryant ran towards her and began attacking her and she lost consciousness.

Several hours later, his mother regained consciousness and called 911. While she was on the phone with police, prosecutors said Bryant attacked her again.

She was eventually found by first responders in the living room with significant injuries. Bryant was in the backyard hiding in the bushes but was later arrested.

He later confessed to killing his dad and attempting to kill his mother.

At the time, Bryant was living in a trailer in front of his parent's home. He became angry that his parents wouldn't buy him a car, saying once he realized they wouldn't buy him a car, he decided to "take theirs" and drive to Los Angeles to become a street performer, prosecutors said.

Bryant was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted murder and dissuading a witness with force in November 2023.

Charles spent more than 30 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Air Force.