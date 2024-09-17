Placer County faces "insurance crisis" as leaders call on Gov. Newsom to declare state of emergency'

Placer County calls on gobernor to declare state of emergency amid "insurance crisis"

FORESTHILL — Placer County is facing what many people are calling an "insurance crisis." Thousands of residents are struggling with skyrocketing premiums for fire insurance, leaving many unable to afford coverage.

The situation has become so dire that Placer County leaders are urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency. They are pushing for new solutions to help homeowners in fire-prone areas secure insurance at a reasonable price.

After the 2022 Mosquito Fire, the state insurance commissioner temporarily required companies to provide coverage to Foresthill residents, but the mandate only lasted one year.

Since then, nearly all residents have lost their coverage, forcing them to turn to the state's FAIR Plan.

County officials are now working to raise awareness and call on state leaders to act, as many homeowners are struggling to afford insurance.

"We want to amplify their voices and ensure this crisis is recognized," county Supervisor Cindy Gustafson said. "We also want to acknowledge and respect the efforts homeowners are making to remain insurable."

This crisis comes as Placer County was recently named the top "Firewise" community in the nation.