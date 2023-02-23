At least 1 dead in a Placer County home fire
PLACER COUNTY -- One person has fallen victim to a home fire in Auburn on Thursday morning. The scene was at 15000 block of Ponderosa Lane.
Placer County Fire Department firefighters worked with Placer Hills Fire to put out the blaze, and the crew managed to rescue one victim, who unfortunately passed away.
Fire investigators are still on scene as they work to confirm if there is a second victim.
