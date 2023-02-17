Placer County opens first-of-its-kind mobile temporary homeless shelter in Auburn

Placer County has opened a first-of-its-kind mobile temporary shelter in Auburn for the homeless

Placer County has opened a first-of-its-kind mobile temporary shelter in Auburn for the homeless

AUBURN -- Placer County is taking steps to address homelessness with the opening of the first-of-its-kind mobile temporary shelter.

Located in Auburn, the shelter has about 50 heavy-duty tents with cots and basic bedding. There are also shower and restroom facilities, trash service, drinking water, and picnic tables. It also has support services, including access to housing and drug treatment resources in a center which will serve as a warming and cooling center in extreme weather.

While there is no drug testing required, alcohol and drugs will not be allowed.

Placer County Chief Probation Officer Marshall Hopper said, " This mobile temporary shelter will provide structure, services, and opportunities for our unhoused population. Our probation outreach team will continue to work directly with this population, breaking down barriers, providing hope and second chances."

The shelter will be governed by a set of simple rules, including a curfew of 10 p.m., a restriction on how much property can be stored inside the tent, and adherence to quiet hours.