Placer County extends search for housing for sexually violent predator to Sacramento County

Placer County can't find place for sexually violent predator to live, search expands to Sacramento

Placer County can't find place for sexually violent predator to live, search expands to Sacramento

Placer County can't find place for sexually violent predator to live, search expands to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A sexually violent predator (SVP) could be released in Sacramento.

Placer County can't find a place for William Stephenson to live, and they're now expanding their search to include Sacramento County.

Stephenson is currently under the care of the Department of State Hospitals, but legally, he's been up for community release for two years now.

Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper is pushing back. He put out a statement that said, in part:

"Despite years of confinement and treatment, his potential for re-offending is very high. His crimes were committed in Placer County, and at the time of his conviction, that is where he resided. The law is clear: that is where he should stay."

"We also have difficulty placing our own sexually violent predators when they get released into community placement, so to have to take on neighboring counties' placements is problematic for our county, so that's why the law says there should be extraordinary circumstances for this intercounty type of placement," said Dawn Bladet, assistant chief deputy district attorney for Sacramento County.

Placer County says the search should be extended due to Stephenson's family ties in Sacramento. However, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office says he hasn't lived in the capital city since the 1990s and it shouldn't apply.

"We do not want him to be released in transient status anywhere. It's never a good idea. The tie they're pointing to in Sacramento is his wife. She is not a viable placement because her home is near an elementary school," Bladet said.

The Placer County DA said in a statement:

"Mr. Stephenson indicated to the court that he was born and raised in Sacramento County. He was subsequently incarcerated and on probation in Sacramento County. He lived in Placer County briefly before being arrested and convicted for offenses in El Dorado County, which formed the basis of his SVP status."

"So the issue we have is a Placer County judge is making those calls. Sacramento hasn't been able to weigh in or have the discussion about any of the facts or any of the potential locations," Bladet said.

While the judge ruled the search can extend into Sacramento County, the Department of State Hospitals reported they do have a lead for a place for Stephenson in Placer County. They are currently assessing that lead and a housing meeting will be scheduled. If this continues to get dragged out, and a different judge takes over, there is potential for Stephenson to become a transient release, which would have far less supervision.

The next review hearing is set for December 16.