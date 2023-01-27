Watch CBS News
Placer County Animal Services investigating suspicious deaths of 14 animals

By Soad Balazi

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY — Placer County Animal Services is investigating the suspicious deaths of 13 cats and one hawk.

According to a statement from Placer County, on Jan. 8, officers responded to a call at North Dowd and Waltz roads near Lincoln, where a utility worker discovered the dead animals. All animals showed signs of abuse and appeared to have died within the prior week. The cats were of varying ages, genders, and colors. None were microchipped.

The county says that its animal services department launched an animal cruelty investigation but, so far, hasn't been able to locate witnesses or cameras in the area.

"We are hoping that a community member may have additional information that may help with the investigation," said Placer County Animal Services Manager Katie Ingram. "This is a horrific case and we're looking for anything that can help identify potential suspects."

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call the county's animal services dispatch at (530) 886-5500.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 10:51 AM

