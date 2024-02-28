Pilot uninjured after emergency landing at Sacramento Executive Airport

SACRAMENTO - A pilot walked away with no injuries after having to make an emergency landing at Sacramento Executive Airport Wednesday morning, the Sacramento County Department of Airports said.

Officials said the emergency landing happened shortly before 11 a.m. on runway 20.

The plane, a Nanchang CJ-6, landed without its gear down. Officials said the pilot, the only person onboard, was not injured. The crash did not spark a fire.

Runway 20 is closed and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

A crane company will remove the plane from the runway.