Pilot suffers minor injuries after small plane crashes at Modesto airport

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO — A pilot suffered minor injuries after crashing a plane near the runway at the Modesto airport, officials said Tuesday.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. The Modesto Fire Department said its personnel responded to the scene and found the small plane upside down.

The pilot, who was the only occupant, was located standing outside of the plane and was evaluated at the scene by medics.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The crash has been reported to the National Transportation Safety Board, officials said.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 4:47 PM PST

