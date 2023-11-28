Pilot suffers minor injuries after small plane crashes at Modesto airport

Pilot OK after small plane crashes at Modesto airport

Pilot OK after small plane crashes at Modesto airport

Pilot OK after small plane crashes at Modesto airport

MODESTO — A pilot suffered minor injuries after crashing a plane near the runway at the Modesto airport, officials said Tuesday.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. The Modesto Fire Department said its personnel responded to the scene and found the small plane upside down.

The pilot, who was the only occupant, was located standing outside of the plane and was evaluated at the scene by medics.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The crash has been reported to the National Transportation Safety Board, officials said.