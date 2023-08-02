Pickup truck crash into power pole in Carmichael left 2 in the hospital

Pickup truck crash into power pole in Carmichael left 2 in the hospital

Pickup truck crash into power pole in Carmichael left 2 in the hospital

SACRAMENTO -- Two people are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a power pole in Carmichael, said authorities.

The crash occurred early Wednesday morning at approximately 1:45 a.m. on El Camino and Walnut Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, the pickup truck wrapped around the pole and it took them 45 minutes to an hour to extract the woman from the truck. She was then taken to the hospital with major injuries but is in stable condition.

There was a passenger in the pickup truck, who was also taken to the hospital. It is currently unclear as to how badly the passenger was injured.

Investigators believe that speed was a factor in the crash and they are also looking into whether DUI also played a role.