PG&E undergrounding power lines, says it decreases chances of fire by 99%

EL DORADO COUNTY — Nearly a year after the Caldor Fire damaged the Grizzly Flats area, PG&E is now undergrounding power lines claiming it will decrease the chances of fire by 99%.

"PG&E's service area is incredibly diverse, and as we get out here doing the work, we will find obstacles or hazards that we need to overcome," said a PG&E representative.

In an area damaged by the Caldor Fire, PG&E will put six miles of overhead lines underground. That is a portion of the 175 miles of undergrounding that the company says they will complete this year.

When CBS13's Madisen Keavy asked if it was too late to do this wildfire prevention work, a PG&E representative said, "We feel that undergrounding these 10,000 lines is the best long-term solution to make our community safer."

The total cost for all the work, including some crews filling in the trenches and others, are cutting down power poles that don't have a charge, is $3.75 million per mile.

Although the Caldor Fire was not linked to PG&E, the Dixie Fire was caused by one of their power lines that sparked.

PG&E started their undergrounding work after they were blamed for some of the deadliest wildfires in the state. They have negotiated billions of dollars in settlements.