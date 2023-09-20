PG&E may shut off power to 8 NorCal counties during Wednesday wind event
YOLO COUNTY — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers in eight Northern California counties may be impacted by a public safety power shutoff that could start Wednesday evening.
The shutoffs are expected to begin by 6 p.m. Wednesday and could impact more than 4,200 customers. The numbers by county are:
- Butte: 435 customers, 36 Medical Baseline customers in Pulga, Crest, Concow, Yankee Hill and Big Bend
- Colusa: 484 customers, 37 Medical Baseline customers in Stonyford, Lodoga, Bear Valley Road
- Glenn: 349 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers in Elk Creek
- Lake: 186 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers
- Napa: 7 customers, 0 Medical Baseline Customers
- Shasta: 1,558 customers, 131 Medical Baseline customers in Igo, Round Mountain, Oak Run and Montgomery Creek
- Tehama: 1,117 customers, 124Medical Baseline customers
- Yolo: 10 non-residential customers northeast of Brooks
Additionally, two tribal communities could also be impacted.
- Grindstone Rancheria: 48 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
- Pit River Tribes: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
The potential shutoffs are a result of a forecasted dry wind event that will strengthen the risk of wildfires. The weather event should last through the night and into Thursday morning.
PG&E said it has already started sending notifications to those in the affected areas.
