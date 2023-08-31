Watch CBS News
Over 3,000 PG&E customers left without power in Placerville area

PLACERVILLE - Thousands of PG&E customers in El Dorado County are waking up in the dark Thursday morning. 

Just over 3,000 PG&E customers are without power just north of Placerville, down from 5,300 earlier in the morning. The outage began just after 3 a.m.

The company says that the cause of the outage is unknown and it expects to have power fully restored to the area around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 6:26 AM

