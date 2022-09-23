Watch CBS News
PG&E sued by residents who allege the utility's equipment started the Mosquito Fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY – PG&E is now being sued by a group of residents for allegedly starting the Mosquito Fire.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday and names the utility as the defendant.

According to the court filing, the plaintiffs are residents or had property located in El Dorado and Placer counties. A total of 16 plaintiffs are named in the lawsuit.

The filing also alleges that PG&E's power lines started the fire back on Sept. 6.

No official cause has been determined, but PG&E did file an Electric Incident Report to the California Public Utilities Commission about an electrical fault that was recorded around the same time as the start of the Mosquito Fire.

As of Friday, the wildfire is now 76,575 acres and 60% contained. A total of 78 structures have been destroyed and another 13 have been damaged, Cal Fire says. 

First published on September 23, 2022 / 2:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

