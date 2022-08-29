Watch CBS News
PG&E cuts power in Stockton after person climbs transmission tower

STOCKTON – PG&E says someone has climbed a transmission tower in Stockton, prompting the utility to cut power to thousands of customers Monday morning.

The utility says the person climbed the tower around 4:15 a.m.

Crews de-energized lines at the request of the Stockton Fire Department as first responders work to safely remove that person.

Just over 17,600 customers were without power in the Stockton area, PG&E says.

Power was restored by 8 a.m.

