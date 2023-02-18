Watch CBS News
Peterbilt driver dies after crashing down embankment into tree in Auburn

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

AUBURN — A Peterbilt driver who was traveling through Auburn died after crashing down an embankment and into a tree, authorities said Friday.

The 58-year-old Forbestown man was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a work truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, the California Highway Patrol Auburn division said.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the man attempt to travel from westbound I-80 to the connecting Highway 49 when he drove through a guard rail and down a dirt embankment. The vehicle struck a tree before coming to a rest on its wheels.

The CHP said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, though, a toxicology report is expected to be done.

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the crash.

February 17, 2023



