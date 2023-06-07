PETA honoring father of 2 who died after helping ducks cross a busy road

ROCKLIN -- PETA is dedicating a leaf on its Tree of Life memorial to the father who died after helping ducks cross a street.

Tree of Life memorial PETA

Casey Rivara, a father of two, was driving home after picking his children up from swim practice on May 18 when he spotted a duck family struggling to cross a busy intersection.

He pulled over and escorted them to the curb, but was then struck by a teenage driver.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O'Brien said, "Casey's compassionate decision to ensure that this family of ducks crossed the road safely sets a tremendous example for all of us. PETA encourages everyone to honor this heroic father by watching for wildlife on roadways and helping animals whenever they need a hand."

A duplicate leaf will be sent to Rivara's family, together with a photograph of the Tree of Life.

