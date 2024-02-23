Watch CBS News
Peso Pluma returns to Sacramento in August for Exodo Tour

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Mexican singer Peso Pluma is bringing his Exodo Tour to Sacramento later this year for a performance at the Golden 1 Center.

Peso Pluma is fresh off his first-ever Grammy win for his album third album "Genesis." The album features appearances by other notable Mexican artists Grup Frontera, Natanael Cano, Junior H and Luis R Conriquez.

He erupted into a global superstar in 2023, with his album hitting the top of the charts and becoming the first Mexican artist ever to perform at MTV's Video Music Awards.

Tickets officially went on sale Friday through Ticketmaster for the 40-plus stop Exodo Tour, with the Sacramento show set for August 21. Other California dates include San Francisco on August 27, San Jose on August 28, and Fresno on September 7.

Peso Pluma last performed at the Golden 1 Center in July 2023.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 6:16 PM PST

