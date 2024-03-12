Person walking between lanes along Highway 99 in Sacramento struck and killed by vehicle

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle along a Sacramento-area freeway late Monday night.

California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division says the crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. along southbound Highway 99 near Calvine Road.

The man was walking between lanes, CHP says, and was struck by a vehicle.

Officers say the driver who struck the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. DUI is not suspected to be a factor, CHP says.

All lanes of southbound Highway 99 were blocked for some time. The freeway reopened early Tuesday morning.

Authorities have not released the name of the pedestrian killed.