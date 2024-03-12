Watch CBS News
Person walking between lanes along Highway 99 in Sacramento struck and killed by vehicle

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle along a Sacramento-area freeway late Monday night.

California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division says the crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. along southbound Highway 99 near Calvine Road.

The man was walking between lanes, CHP says, and was struck by a vehicle.

Officers say the driver who struck the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. DUI is not suspected to be a factor, CHP says.

All lanes of southbound Highway 99 were blocked for some time. The freeway reopened early Tuesday morning.

Authorities have not released the name of the pedestrian killed. 

March 12, 2024

