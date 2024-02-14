Person struck, killed on Interstate 5 in near W. El Camino Ave offramp in Sacramento

Person struck, killed on Interstate 5 in Sacramento

Person struck, killed on Interstate 5 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A person was struck and killed by a big rig along Interstate 5 in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on the northbound side just before 4:30 a.m. near the W. El Camino Avenue offramp.

The big rig that struck the person, only identified as a female at this point in the investigation, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

One lane was blocked through the early morning hours, but vehicles could still get through on the highway and offramp.