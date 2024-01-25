Watch CBS News
Person struck, killed on Garden Highway in Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along Garden Highway in Sacramento Wednesday night.

Sacramento police said, just after 7 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Garden Highway after a collision was reported involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers started first aid immediately, but Sacramento Fire Department medics soon pronounced the pedestrian dead.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Exactly what led up to the pedestrian being struck is still under investigation, but police said DUI is not believed to be a factor.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person struck and killed. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 25, 2024 / 7:00 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

