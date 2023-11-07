Watch CBS News
Person struck, killed by vehicle in North Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO – A person was struck and killed by a car along a North Sacramento street Monday night.

Sacramento police said officers responded to the scene near Northgate Boulevard and Winterhaven Avenue just before 9 p.m. to investigate a reported collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

At the scene, officers found an unresponsive person in the roadway. Officers immediately started first aid before medics arrived and took over.

The person was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, police said.

Officers said the driver who struck the person stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person struck and killed. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on November 7, 2023

