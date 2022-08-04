Person struck, killed by car on I-80 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – One person has died after they were struck by a car along Interstate 80 in Fairfield early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, near Travis Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the person being struck is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that the person had suffered fatal injuries. The driver who struck the person stayed at the scene, officers say.

Lanes were closed through the early morning hours but are now back open.

The name of the person killed has not been released.