17-year-old girl struck, killed by Amtrak train in Riverbank

RIVERBANK – A teenage girl was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Riverbank late Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. under the Atchison Street Bridge, between Prestwick and 1st Street.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, the body of an unidentified female was found at the scene.

Riverbank Police Services have since identified the girl as a 17-year-old Riverbank resident. Her name hasn't been released by authorities.

Riverbank is a city just north of Modesto and about 70 miles south of Sacramento.